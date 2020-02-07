Dundalk couple credit Slimming World for 7 stone weight loss

A couple that lost a whopping seven stone between them in under a year is celebrating walking into 2020 fitter and healthier.

Gas fitter Paul O'Shaughnessy and Sharon O'Shaughnessy a hairdresser from Dundalk, are over the moon with their success at their local Slimming World.

“Being a hairdresser you can’t really escape the many mirrors around you, the dread of another summer and bikinis was frightening,” Sharon explained.

The pair that joined Slimming World after realising their weight was putting their health at risk.

“When I had to choose between breathing and tying my boots at the one time I knew it was the final straw,” said Paul.

Sharon and Paul praised Laura Ann and all the Slimming World members in Wellington Hall, St Mary's road.

“I found it difficult at the start said Sharon as I thought I wouldn't be able to lose weight, but as the weeks went by I got more confident, but the most help came from Laura Ann and all the members. I even made lots of new friends," said Sharon.

“Sitting for the meetings is a must, and it’s not only informative, but it’s great fun too," said Paul.

They both agreed that their favourite meal since they joined was cheeseburger pasta that all the family can enjoy.

"We love the fact that we can eat as much and as often as we like and are literally never hungry, it's like you are now fueling your body instead of just getting a quick fix," they said.

Sharon is loving shopping now: "I can walk into a shop and know that I will definitely get something to fit me, and there’s no better feeling than that," she said.

Paul said: “I'm less tired, faster on my feet and I can climb stairs without getting out of breath, but the fact that I can breathe now while I’m tying my boots is just out on its own. I also have far more energy at work."

If you want to meet Paul and Sharon they will be at the Slimming World Group in Wellington Hall, St Mary's road. There are 2 sessions on every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. They attend the 7.30pm group.

Their consultant Laura Ann McCourt can be contacted on 086 1562018.