Louth Craftmark Winter Fair is back this month

The extraordinarily beautiful setting of Bellurgan Park House, Dundalk, will once again host the Louth Craftmark Winter Fair on November 22, 23 and 24.

Louth Craftmark is a unique collective of North East-based talented craftspeople, who have come together to provide mutual support.

The Louth Craftmark Winter Fair offers a showcase of the finest locally made crafts. It presents a pre-Christmas opportunity to purchase quality products with local provenance in the beautiful, historic setting of Bellurgan Park House.

The Fair takes place from 1pm to 9pm on the Friday, and from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Register for your free ticket at: www.louthcraftmark.com