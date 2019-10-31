Dundalk family's prayers answered after receiving news daughter will walk from top US surgeon

The family of Dundalk toddler Zoe Murphy are over the moon after receiving news from a top US children's surgeon thattheir daughter will walk following her operation.

Taking to Facebook yesterday the family, who are currently in St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri waiting for Zoe to get her SDR operation today, explained Dr Parkes told them that he thinks Zoe will walk indoors and outdoors unaided.

In a Facebook post the family said:

"Hey everyone, we have arrived over in St Louis and all safe and sound, after a few days settling in and adjusting to things we just had our first meeting with the man who is going to change Zoe’s life.

"Originally Dr park assessed some months back over videos that Zoe will hopefully walk indoors unaided down the line, after assessing her in person today for the first time he said she is among the most co-operative little girls he has ever worked with and so strong for her age and responds so well, and he now thinks SHE WILL WALK INDOORS AND OUTDOORS UNAIDED.

"Our prayers have been answered, speaking to him while fighting back tears, we can’t believe the man who has done this with over 4200 children, has just told us he thinks this will improve so many things for her, like her speech, that she will crawl in the coming weeks, start Independent steps and that with the right aftercare she WILL WALK.

"Shaking writing this post, we can’t thank you all enough for getting us here, THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU, everyone, for helping us give this to Zoe, we are the luckiest parents in the world to get this support for our baby.

"Her surgery is scheduled for 7:15 am which is 12:15 pm Irish time this Friday.

"Here she is with the man herself and what else would she talk to him about, other than Dundalk FC and how she is their mascot and she wanted to give him a gift, what else would it be, We got the club a new fan in St Louis.

"A big thank you to the hundreds of comments, messages, calls and texts we have both received since we got here, we cannot believe how many people are so invested in seeing our baby through this, we will never be able to express our gratitude.

"Zoe and the happiest Mammy and Daddy in the world."