Curry, Harp and the Dole: TPM gear up for Dundalk gig and Irish tour

Dundalk's/Ireland's favourite border cuties TPM are currently limbering up for their five-date Irish tour which will take them to Derry, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. But first up on the Heaven is a Harp Pint Tour is a special Dundalk gig at The Spirit Store on November 8.

As the Hendy brothers and their in-house disc jockey DJ Snakey B*****d put it: “We will be drinking Harp, Rapping, and Dancing all around Ireland! Get your tickets and see the curry bois before the border comes back and we are shot trying to pull it down.”

The trio told the Dundalk Democrat what to expect from their upcoming Heaven is a Harp Pint tour...

What can people expect from your upcoming Irish tour?

Every night will just be such a glamorous night, the stars will be out for sure. Songs about curry, drinking harp, being on the dole.

Are you looking forward to the Dundalk gig?

Absolutely, we haven't played a gig in Dundalk in a long time so we are going to blow the roof off. The Deadlians will help with that.

Can you tell us a bit about your support acts Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies, and The Deadlians?

Post Punk Podge is a Limerick superhero who makes music to uncomfort politicians and people in power. The Deadlians are gurriers from Dublin who rock out with their sleeves off.

What's been your favourite show you've played this year so far?

We had so many great gigs during the year, Glastonbury is always a highlight but a more recent gig that stood out for us was the Clonakilty Guitar festival. We were treated really well and the gigs were serious fun. We are definitely due more trips down to West Cork in the new year!

What plans have TPM got for the rest of the year and next year? Can you tell us how your Halloween house party went?

After the tour, we are going into hibernation for a while only to come back bigger and better next year. The Halloween gig went great, it takes a lot of work putting on the house concerts but they're worth it. We had a line up of Steve Lally, The Deadlians and The Pox Men.

Can you tell us a bit about your Patreon Curry Club and how people can get involved?

We started a Patreon called The Curry Club, there are lots of different tiers and when you sign up you get hot treats from us in the post. See: www.patreon.com/tpmlaws

QUICKFIRE ROUND

A hard border or a soft border?

No border atall.

Harp or McArdles?

Harp

Sing Li or Mr Curry?

Mr. Curry because they give us free curry and it's so hot.

Christmas or Halloween?

Halloween. But we also like Christmas. We are a festive band.

Colleen Rooney or Rebecca Vardy?

Richie Kavanagh

9 days at the Novena or a hape of pints in 9 pubs?

Novena, a great place to meet new people.

Richie Kavanagh or Declan Nerney?

No contest Richie Kavanagh. Declan Nerney wishes he was Richie.

A Pink Slice or a half-full cup of Bewley's coffee?

We will never drink Bewley's coffee again. So the pink slice will win.

Jim Corr or Stephen Staunton?

Jim Corr

