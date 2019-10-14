BREAKING: DkIT President reaches agreement with student body to return Graduation to DkIT campus

An agreement has been reached between Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and the DkIT Students' Union to hold this year's graduation on the DkIT campus, following protests by both students and staff at the Dublin Road campus.

DkIT have just announced that the Institute’s 2019 annual graduation ceremonies will take place on the DkIT Campus on the days of October 30th, 31st and November 1st.

Speaking today, President of DkIT, Michael Mulvey, PhD, said that:

“Having listened to the views of students and their ardent and heartfelt wishes to have conferring 2019 on campus I am pleased to say that their wishes are being acted upon and that conferring and associated events will take place on the DkIT campus this year.

"Whilst the idea of bringing the graduation into the heart of the town is a worthy innovation, it will now be considered as part of a consultative forum that will explore how graduation might evolve and innovate in the years ahead”

Welcoming this decision Mr. Glenn McCourt, President of DkIT Student Union said:

“I am delighted, that as a result of engagement with Dr. Mulvey, conferral 2019 will take place on Campus. Going forward, the student body certainly sees merit in exploring and identifying ways in which the Graduation ceremony can promote greater engagement and interaction between the college and the wider community and in this regard the students look forward to fully participating in the proposed consultative forum”.

Full details of conferring 2019 will be available on the college website and will be communicated to all graduates over the coming days.