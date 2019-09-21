Gardai call off North Louth search for body of missing Belfast woman

An Garda Síochána have released a statement to say that they have completed their searches in Omeath, Co. Louth, in relation to the disappearance of Saoirse Smyth, as of yesterday evening Friday 20 September after they found "nothing of significance".

A garda spokesperson said: "The search returned nothing of significance. An Garda Síochána will continue to support their colleagues from the PSNI in relation to this investigation."

Last Monday 16 September 2019, An Garda Síochána commenced a search in a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth.

The search was conducted by Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), supported by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs. Investigators from the Police Service of Northern Ireland also assisted.

Saoirse, was last seen in the Belfast area in April 2017, she had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build.

An Garda Síochána has previously assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

An Garda Síochána is asking anyone who has any information in relation to the murder / disappearance of Saoirse Smyth to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111 or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 00442890700355.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.