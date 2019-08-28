Dundalk FM signs 10-year contract with broadcasting authority

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) announced yesterday that they had signed a contract with Dundalk Media Centre Company Limited to ensure that Dundalk FM will run for another ten years.

Speaking at the contract signing, chief executive of the BAI, Michael O'Keeffe, said: “We are very pleased to sign a second ten-year contract with Dundalk FM. Today's contract signing marks the continued commitment by Dundalk FM to engage with the community and facilitate access to radio for its members. I would like to wish the station continued success over the term of its new licence.”

The new contract will begin on 31 August 2019 and will run for ten years. The BAI was represented at the contract signing by Authority member, Alan Mc Donnell and chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe. Dundalk FM was represented by secretary, Alan Byrne and chairperson, Joe Duffy.