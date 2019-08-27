Louth councillor condemns drive by shooting in Louth

Louth Sinn Féin Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that reports that a man has been killed following a shooting in Clogherhead are ‘deeply troubling and worrying’

Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“Clogherhead is a quiet seaside village full of families and people going about their daily tasks.

“Media reports have emerged stating that a shooting occurred at lunchtime today and that one individual has died as a result of injuries sustained during this attack.

“It is too early to say what the circumstances of this incident are but it may be linked to ongoing drug related violence across County Louth.

“The fact that a shooting would occur in Clogherhead in broad daylight as children enjoy the last few days of their holidays is deeply reckless and troubling.

“In light of this attack I reiterate my previous comments that there can be no diminution in the level of Garda resourcing to this constituency.

“It is essential that enhanced Garda resources are provided and that the full complement of policing services, including management and administration, are provided in County Louth.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should bring it to An Garda Síochána.”