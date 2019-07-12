PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' must-see home just outside Dundalk

What is being labelled a "magnificent property" at Sheelagh near Dundalk has come onto the market priced at €540,000.

This Stunning residence offers peace and tranquility while still only a short drive to the M1 Dublin Belfast motorway and Dundalk Town.

It is described as a "magnificent spacious detached family home presented in excellent condition, with careful attention given to every minute detail," by estate agents Blue Sky Property.

Internally you will be amazed by the perfect balance of traditional and contemporary styles that combine to create a stunning family home of immense character and charm.

Accommodation comprises of a bright and spacious entrance hall with feature stained glass windows, leading into to a large formal sitting room with a featured fireplace.

A second extra-large family reception room is the perfect space for family gatherings. The heart of the home has to be the generous open plan kitchen & dining area with a solid fuel stove. Finally you have a playroom and a guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

On the first floor you have a generous master bedroom with en-suite and walk in wardrobe, four further bedrooms with two of them en-suite. The family bathroom is spacious and beautifully appointed. The attic has been converted with flooring and windows installed suitable for that all important additional storage. Outside the property benefits from a detached garage.