PHOTOS: 'Stylish' Carlingford home a 'truly rare find'

Local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll have brought to the market a stunning detached family residence in a prime location with unrivalled views of Carlingford Lough to the front and Mourne Mountains to the back.

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll call this home in The Liberties in Carlingford a "truly is a rare find".

It's on the market for €495,000.

Upon entering this wonderful property, you're greeted with an opulent finish which is continued throughout this stylish home. Expertly designed with bedrooms at ground floor and living accommodation at first floor, allowing the discerning purchaser to soak up the delightful views. Light is paramount in this home, with generous glazing throughout. The manicured gardens is a hive of recreational space which is sure to appeal to the discerning occupier.

The historical town of Carlingford is a gentle stroll while Newry City is a short drive and Dundalk town also within easy reach.

"One can only appreciate the true finesse this home exudes upon viewing," adds the estate agent.