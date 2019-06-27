Louth County Council announce major road closure starting on Monday

Louth County Council have announced a major road closure set to affect motorists coming into Dundalk for several days, beginning this Monday July 1.

The details of the road closure according to Louth County Council are as follows:

"The East bound carriageway of the Southern Link Road (R215) – (Motorway Junction 16 [Dundalk South] to Xerox junction) will be closed for several days starting 1st July from 9.30a.m. until 7 p.m. each day for essential Road Repair Works.

"North bound traffic heading to Dundalk are to exit at Junction 15 (Castlebellingham) and South bound traffic heading to Dundalk are to exit at Junction 17 (Dundalk North) or Junction 18 (Carlingford) during these times. Signage will be in place."