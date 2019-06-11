Father’s Day sport jersey competition for dads at Dundalk's Marshes Shopping Centre

Dads have the chance of a uniquely special treat this Father’s Day weekend at Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk.

Local children are being asked to spoil their father with the opportunity to win a customised sports jersey.

To mark Father's Day, Marshes have installed a soccer and gaelic games jersey wall.

Sons and daughters will be supplied with all they need to design a jersey their dads would love to wear.

The designs will be displayed on the wall and the lucky winner will have the award-winning jersey made for both them and their father.

All children with sports-mad dads are invited to Marshes to design a jersey this week ahead of Father’s Day on June 16.

“This event is a great opportunity for children to create something special for their dads on Father’s Day,” said Aoife Kerley of Marshes Shopping Centre.

“Regardless of the winner, all participants will have the opportunity to show their love for their dads by designing a jersey which will be displayed on the wall.”

Further information is available from Marshes Facebook page. The winner will be announced on June 17.