Legends of Louth Festival takes place in Dundalk this Saturday

The Legends of Louth Festival is happening on Saturday, June 1 at Market Square Dundalk from 3.30pm to 6pm and you won't want to miss it!

Jock McArdle Chairperson of the Festival Committee said:

“It'll be a festival like no other with Ireland’s only 6ft wooden wolfhound, an opportunity to try your hurling skills to Poc the sliothar into the hounds mouth or try the easy Poc in the hound where framed wolfhound heads with mouths opening in 6” ,9” and 12” holes to test your hurling skills.

You can also "challenge yourself on Ireland’s highest outdoor climbing wall, learn Bushcraft skills with Red Branch Bushcraft and enjoy and experience the fantastic musical talent and dance programme from across Co Louth including Oriel Traditional Orchestra, Cúchulainn Celtic Strings, Rince'd, Front Wheel Drive, Socraiocht Lann Leire, Comhaltas Dun Dealgan and the Carlingford Pipe Band."

Councillor Maeve Yore, a Festival committee member - advised that there is a full programme to promote Louth's musical and sporting talent and to encourage tourists to our beautiful County. At Fair Green there will also be a Cuchullain Hurling Blitz where teams will compete for the inaugural Cuchullain Cup kindly sponsored by Last Lap. With the help and support of Dundalk Park Run members Brenda, Jason, Sarah & Colm A Cuchullain Family Fun Run and Walk will start at the Peace Garden Fair Green at 2pm. Members of local hurling clubs including Naomh Moninne will demonstrate the hurling skills of Ireland's most ancient sport.

Fergal Cassidy Treasurer of The Legends of Louth Festival wanted to thank Cuchullain Credit Union and Dundalk BID's who are the main sponsors of the event and all the other local businesses who made it possible. He also wanted to acknowledge the Volunteers from Louth Volunteer Centre, An Garda Siochána and Louth County Council for their co-operation and help in this the inaugural year of Legends of Louth.



To keep up to date with the event and for information on tickets check on the Legends of Louth Facebook page.

For tickets see:

https://scanmail.trustwave.com/?c=6600&d=_I3r3O6HTBFAg5fg7t8EAEY7mzS4KhHn1GytyWDdYQ&s=329&u=https%3a%2f%2fwww%2eactivitour%2eio%2f%23%2fguests-experience%2fHAPqwikhST%2f4