A night of story and song at Dundalk's Dark Horse Pizzas

Writer, performer and Dundalk newcomer Dominic Jones hosts an evening that showcases some of the best local talent in an intimate and inviting setting of Dark Horse Pizzas on the Bellurgan Point Road, Dundalk on Thursday, June 6.

Enjoy the sumptuous fare of Dark Horse Pizza in conjunction with stellar and thought-provoking entertainment provided by artists from the surrounding area.

Head along for a night that is set to be as unique as the restaurant on the 6th June at Dark Horse Pizza. Tickets are €10pp. Doors open at 7pm.

On the night there will be a selection of wines, beers and small plates available. Get in touch to book your ticket by phoning 0892078319.