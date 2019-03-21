Sophie Coyle and her band set to wow Dundalk audiences

After the launch of her critically acclaimed album “Blame Me for the Storm”, Sophie Coyle returns with a fresh new set of songs which chronicle a journey through South America. Coyle delivers stories carved in her own lore, conjured by her own unique lyrical dynamism.

She fuses the laid-back west coast vibe of her native Galway with the sharply observational lyrical style of the north east.

Sophie is a lyrical and musical talent. Her hypnotic voice and gothic-folk songs are charmed with a rare and seductive magic.

She is joined by fellow Dundalk musicians Caroline Whately (Bass, guitar, vocals), Sharon McArdle (piano, harp, accordian) and Conor Taaffe (Drums).

The gig takes place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8pm to 10:30pm at An Tain Arts Centre. Tickets are 10 euro and are available from www.antain.ie. Booking is recommended.