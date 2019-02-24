Three people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in north Louth

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in north Louth this afternoon.

As has been reported by LMFM news today, the incident happened on the Dundalk/Greenore road at around 12.30pm at the staggered crossroads beside the Cooley Inn.

LMFM are reporting that a BMW sports car and a BMW 5 series were involved in the collision.

More as we get it.