Three people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in north Louth
Incident happened on Dundalk/Greenore road
Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in north Louth this afternoon.
As has been reported by LMFM news today, the incident happened on the Dundalk/Greenore road at around 12.30pm at the staggered crossroads beside the Cooley Inn.
LMFM are reporting that a BMW sports car and a BMW 5 series were involved in the collision.
