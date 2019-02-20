Learner drivers in Dundalk waiting up to three months for driving test

Learner drivers in Dundalk are waiting up to 11 weeks for a driving test appointment, according to the most recent figures available from the Road Safety Authority(RSA).

While the average waiting time for a driving test in Dundalk has decreased overall, learner drivers are still waiting around 9.7 weeks for an appointment.

This is slightly lower than the national average waiting time of ten weeks, that the RSA wishes to achieve however so it could be said that waiting times in Dundalk are improving.

In Monaghan the average waiting time is seven weeks - four weeks less than Dundalk, with seven weeks also being the longest wait for a driving test appointment, according to most recent figures available.

The available figures are based on the waiting times of applicants who had a test appointment during the last 4 weeks.