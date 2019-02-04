Dundalk teenager charged for smashing up cars on Point Road

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for criminal damage by Dundalk Gardai.

Gardai say the young male carried out damage to vehicles as he passed them along the Point Road in the early hours of Sunday, January 3.

The teenager inflicted minor damage to the cars by kicking them, breaking exhausts and generally smashing them as he walked along the road at approximately 2.30am. He has since been brought to court.