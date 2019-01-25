28% increase in British businesses registering Irish domain names

New .ie registrations from Great Britain have increased by 28%in 2018 in what could possibly indicate the migration of more British businesses to Ireland ahead of Brexit.

The figures were revealed in a new report from About IE Domain Registry, the national registry for .ie domain names, and was published the company who is responsible for the management and administration of Ireland’s official internet domain, .ie, in the interest of the Irish and global internet communities.

Their report also revealed that in Louth 1,012 new .ie domains were registered in 2018. The figure is a 29.9% percent year-on-year increase.



Overall, new .ie domain registrations in Leinster in 2018 numbered 32,012, a 29.21% percent year-on-year increase.

About IE Domain Registry say the “significant spike in .ie domain registrations a positive indicator of regional economic growth.”

The figures also revealed: “81% of all .ie domains in the total database are owned by businesses or the self-employed, indicating a national understanding of the value of digital business and marketing.”

“In 2018, 28% of all .ie domains were registered by individuals, up +120% on the previous year. This suggests a positive impact of the relaxation of .ie registration rules to allow nicknames and geographical names, along with the rising popularity of .ie for personal branding purposes.

“There was a +59% increase in the number of .ie domain names registered by international users (3,439).



"Dublin registered the lion’s share of new .ie domains in 2018 (20,353 or 45.7%), followed by Cork and Galway."