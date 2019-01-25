Top Irish comedian David O’Doherty billed for Dundalk venue

Quirky Irish comedian David O’Doherty is set for a return to Dundalk this October.

The 43-year-old will bring his new show ‘You Have to Laugh’ to much-loved local venue The Spirit Store on Saturday, October 26th.

The Spirit Store said: “Unhook your mindbras, @phlaimeaux is back with a brand-new show made up of talking and songs played on a crappy keyboard from 1986.”

O'Doherty is a comedian, author, musician, actor and playwright. His stand-up has won many international awards including Best International Comedian at the 2014 Sydney Comedy Festival. Tickets are €18 and on sale at www.spiritstore.ie