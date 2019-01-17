WHAT'S ON
Dundalk Outcomers hosting drop-in service on Wednesday evenings
Local LGBT group, Dundalk Outcomers is hosting a drop-in service every Wednesday.
The service is open from 7 to 10pm at 8 Roden Place, Dundalk.
Our Wednesday night drop in is back open tonight. Don't forget to call in for a chat if you're free ️#dundalk #LouthChat #Louth #LGBTQ #LGBT #Pride pic.twitter.com/fbdlRwACNb— Outcomers (@LGBTOutcomers) January 16, 2019
Outcomers is a social and befriending support group for LGBT people based in the North East of Ireland.
Since 1997, the drop in centre has provided a safe, social and relaxed environment for the local LGBT community and is located in the centre of Dundalk town. They also offer some light refreshments and a chat.
Outcomers is run by volunteer members of the Outcomers Group. They work to enhance the life of the LGBT community in the North-East and the border counties.
