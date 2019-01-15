Men’s Sheds in County Louth to receive €10,146

Six Louth Men’s sheds are to receive €1,691 each in funding under the Men’s Sheds stream of the Community Enhancement Programme.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said, “This funding aims to enable individual Sheds to update their facilities by purchasing equipment or by carrying out minor works to improve their shed. The initiative was developed in association with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

He added, “The local men’s sheds offer a safe and inclusive environment where men can share their life skills, engage socially and work on some very important local projects.

"The men’s sheds movement are also providing a wonderful health and wellbeing capacity that is acknowledged and appreciated by all.”

The allocations and purpose of the funding is listed below: