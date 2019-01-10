Gardai looking for owner of wedding ring found in Dundalk

Gardai in Dundalk are looking for the owner of a wedding ring which has been handed in today.

Posting on Garda Síochána Louth Facebook page, they gave more information on the ring.

"Can any-one help us to find the owners of this beautiful wedding engraved with two names and the date of the wedding which was 6th June 1933? The ring was found on Park Street in Dundalk, Co Louth.

"If anybody can help re-unite the ring with the rightful owners, please contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400."