Receivers understood to be on site at The Authentic Food Company in Dundalk

The Dundalk Democrat understands receivers are currently onsite at The Authentic Food Company in the Finnabair Industrial Estate in Dundalk, this afternoon.

Fears for around 180 jobs have been building over the past couple of months, with it being reported that no new raw materials have been ordered.

The Dundalk Democrat understands that staff and management at the plant in Dundalk have been “stonewalled” by management in the UK, when trying to seek further clarification about their future employment at the factory.

Workers at the plant have labelled the handling of the situation by UK management, and their failure to engage with trade union throughout the process as a "disgrace".

