Watch the new video from Dundalk singer Alice Robinson

The video features a local cast and crew and was filmed in Bellurgan Park

Dundalk singer Alice Robinson

Local singer Alice Robinson is receiving rave reviews for her debut single Rise, which is from her new album also entitled Rise. 

It was filmed at Bellurgan Park and was shot and directed by Dundalk cinematographer Colm Mullen. All cast and crew are also local. 

The single, which was played on was played on Seattle's KEXP Radio earlier this week is available now on Bandcamp, Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Deezer. 

Watch the video:  

 


