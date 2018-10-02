Dundalk TV producer seeks frustrated fashionistas to appear on RTE show 

Dundalk freelance TV producer Jane Taaffe has issued a call out for locals to take part in her new fashion show which will appear on RTE.

Jane says the show, which is called 'The Fitting Room', will "finally embracing the everyday men and women of Ireland - no not models or Instagram stars ...just regular people".

"It's a show called 'The Fitting Room' which will pair three Irish designers (who are not confirmed yet) with an individual who, for whatever reason, finds it a nightmare to get that perfect outfit. We are looking for a pool of fashion proud people to get involved," Jane explains,

"There's a lot of people out who find it really hard to find clothes to fit and/or suit them due to their size and shape. The successful applicants for the show will get a bespoke piece of clothing designed for them by one of our talented designers."

If you are interested in taking part please email your name, age, contact number, a recent photograph and a short description of why you would like the shows help to: belfast@dsp.tv