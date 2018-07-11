Aerial photo might just have discovered a major Newgrange-type monument

An aerial photo taken yesterday evening, less than a kilometre from the World Heritage Site at Newgrange, might just have revealed a previously undiscovered prehistoric monument.

Due to the recent drought conditions, the outline of what Mystical Ireland's Anthony Murphy describes as being a potentially substantial discovery has become very clear from above.

Mr Murphy, a former editor of the Dundalk Democrat and keen photographer, stated that himself and Ken Williams took the photographs yesterday and have since shown them to an archeologist, who is reportedly "very excited" by the find.

"Myself and Ken Williams of 'Shadows and Stone' imaged some very substantial and previously unrecorded features in the fields near Newgrange this evening", Murphy said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"They look like giant henges or enclosures, very similar in scale to Site P (a partially destroyed henge nearby), and forming a row-of-three with (site) P.

"If these turn out to be substantial discoveries, then I would be nothing short of utterly elated, chuffed and excited", added Murphy. "We're already discussing them with an archaeologist and to say he's very excited is a huge understatement!"