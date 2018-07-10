Emergency services free man from machinery at Dundalk factory

Emergency services were called to a workplace accident in The Authentic Food Company (formerly Heinz) in the Finnabair Industrial Estate yesterday.

LMFM reports the Health and Safety Authority is currently investigating the accident which saw an employee trapped after his overalls were pulled into the machinery at the factory around 4pm yesterday.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident after he was freed by Louth County Council's Fire and Rescue Service.

Some news outlets are reporting that the man sustained an arm injury.