Homeowners evacuated from two Dundalk estates after pipe bomb found

Homeowners have been evacuated a number of homes in two Dundalk estates after a pipe bomb was found this morning.

A man living in the Rockfield Manor estate alerted Gardai to a suspicious looking device in his front garden at 9:45am this morning.

Gardai say they sought the assistance of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit who are currently on the scene and are working on "making the device safe".

Gardai say a number of houses in the "immediate vicinity" in the adjoining estate Glenwood have also been evacuated.

