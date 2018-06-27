€182k funding allocated to artists and arts organisations in Louth

The Art's Council of Ireland has announced that €182k will be granted to artists and arts organisations across County Louth.

Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said: “The Arts Grant Funding is a new scheme under the Art’s Council’s 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work.

"The Upstate Theatre Project from Drogheda will receive €95k for Participation in Arts, the Louth Contemporary Music Company will receive €80k to invest in their music programme with €7k going to the Drogheda International Music Series again to invest in their music programme.

“This is significant funding and recognition for some of the outstanding artistic talent here in County Louth, in particular as we approach the much anticipated Fleadh Cheoil in August.

“The demand for funding under this programme was enormous. This new funding that we are announcing today is another solid step in supporting the growth of Irish arts and artists.

“The talent represented in these organisations is world class and their ambition and confidence is something that we should all be proud of.”

The news was also welcomed by the Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who said: “A total of 116 artists and arts organisations right across the country will receive funding of almost €7 million.

“This will support as rich a range of artistic work as great as you will find anywhere in the world- from theatre to Irish traditional arts, from jazz to classical music to local fiddle festivals, to visual arts and literature.”