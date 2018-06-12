Dundalk boy asks locals to dig deep for upcoming charity haircut

A 13-year-old Dundalk boy is asking members of the public to dig deep for his upcoming charity haircut.

Fionn O'Malley will be shedding his long locks in Signature Hair, Clanbrassil Street, in Dundalk on Friday 15th June to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the local youth drama group, MAD Youth Theatre.

He will donate all of his hair to the Rapunzel Foundation.

Donations are being collected at the following link: https://www.leetchi.com/c/fionns-charity-hair-cut or in person at Signature Hair.