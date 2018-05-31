Opera Night with singers featured on Daniel & Majella's B&B Road trip at Louth pub

Following on from the buzz surrounding their appearance on the hit RTE show Daniel & Majella's B&B Road trip, The Glyde Inn is putting on a night of Opera singing featuring two of the stars of the show.

Gavin and Nicola Ring, who appeared on the reality TV show entertaining Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella with their singing last Tuesday will be performing at the upcoming night.

Tickets are priced at €55 and include a 5-course tasting menu, along with the opera singing and can be bought here: https://theglydeinn.ie/events/

The much-loved Donegal country singer and his wife Majella visited the Louth village back in March as part of their hilarious hit TV show Daniel & Majella’s B&B Roadtrip which was aired on RTE One last Tuesday.

During the show the pair, who have been described as ‘Ireland’s first couple’ stayed in Annagassan B&B The Glyde Inn for one night and by all accounts had an absolute ball.

The event will take place on Saturday, 24th November at 18:30pm, however people are being advised to get tickets early.

The night will also feature festive music from the internationally renowned baritone Gavan Ring and Soprano Nicola Ring.

