Former McCuskers shop up for lease

The commercial premises formerly known as McCuskers shop is now available to let.

The newsagents, which was owned and run by the McCusker family for the last 120 years, can now be leased for €10,500 a year.

On the daft.ie listing the property is listed as having one of the oldest shop fronts in Europe and boasts a large volume of passing trade from its prime location on the corner of Earl Street.

McCuskers shop was run by Peter and Barbara McCusker for the last 36 years and closed its doors at the end of April.

