LOUTH WEATHER: Early hopes for heat and sunshine next week

Local weather expert Louth Weather has hinted that next week could see some great weather heading our way.

The forecasting guru suggests that early indications point to high pressure returning next week, which could mean some fine weather arriving.

As for today's forecast, here's what Louth Weather had to say:

"Some hazy high clouds about this morning, but I'm hoping these will burn away later to give long periods of blue skies and sunshine. Cool for the time of year at 13°C."

The weekend is not looking too promising however.

"Dry Friday and Saturday - but a lot more cloud about. Sunday is looking wet. It may even hang about through Monday too."

So next week is the one to keep the fingers crossed for.....