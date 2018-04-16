Gardaí seize €2,800 worth of cocaine from Racecourse Road property

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspected possession of drugs charges by Dundalk Gardaí on the Racecourse Road on Sunday, April 15th.



The man was found to be in possession of cocaine which had a suspected value of €2,800.

Gardaí said a file is currently being prepared for the DPP.



Heroin, Xanax, and valium seized from Armagh Road property

Gardaí seized a number of illegal substances from a 27-year-old man with an address on the Armagh Road.

The items seized included heroin, valium, Xanax, and cannabis.

Gardaí estimate that the drugs had an estimated value of a “few hundred euro”.

€500 worth of drugs seized from Armagh Road area

Dundalk Gardaí seized €500 worth of cannabis resin and tablets from a 27-year-old with an address on the Armagh Road on Saturday, April 14th.

The individual has been charged with drugs possession and supply, and unlawful possession of drugs

€250 worth of cannabis seized

Gardaí found €250 worth of cannabis herb during a search at a house on Patrick Street, Dundalk on Sunday, April 15th.



Dundalk Gardaí said they are interviewing a 22-year-old on unlawful possession of drugs, and sale and supply of drugs charges.