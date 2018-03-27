Oil spill at Louth dumping estimated at a "bucket full"

An IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) was found dumped in Carrickarnon in Dundalk this morning.

Contractors from Louth County Council were sent to deal with the latest illegal dumping of such a container.

Last month 26 diesel sludge containers were found dumped on the Armagh Road. However, in this case, the council officials did not find any diesel sludge in the container.

A spokesperson from Louth Couty Council said: "It contained whats described as the sweepings from a shed including debris, sand and overalls.

"There is an oil spill beside it, estimated at a bucket full. Our specialist contractor had placed oil absorbent on the spill and have since removed the IBC."

An IBC can hold up to 1,000 litres of sludge.