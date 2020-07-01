Louth minors learn Leinster fate after championship overhaul

Louth will face Wexford in the preliminary round of this year’s Leinster U17 Football Championship.

The Reds, who were originally pencilled in to face Meath, Kildare and Wicklow in a four-team provincial group, will play Kildare in the last eight if they get over their opening hurdle.

Aaron Hoey’s team are out first on October 17/18, with a potential quarter-final fixed for October 28.