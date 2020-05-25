Louth GAA '2,000 percent confident' new stadium in Dundalk won't suffer from future flooding

Former County Council engineer Dermot Agnew is “2,000 percent confident” Louth GAA’s new stadium development on Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road will avoid the grasp of rising sea levels into the future.

A document last week declared this county - Dundalk, especially - “most vulnerable” to flooding.

The site in which the GAA are developing their €12 million property is reclaimed land and there have been fears that, despite the significant filling which has been placed on the grounds, the venue could be prone to waterlogging.

However, Mr Agnew, who is a member of Louth GAA’s stadium committee, insists the venture is issueless.

“Absolutely not,” he said when The Democrat asked about the prospect of flooding. “We’re way above flood levels and when we got planning permission, we told the planning authorities what level we were going into; they were satisfied that we were way above the expected flood levels.

“It’s why we’ve had to fill the site to the level we have it filled; we’re well above flood level. The town of Dundalk will be flooded up to its eyebrows before we flood at DkIT.

“And that’s going into the future, too, in terms of expected flood levels in 50 or 100 years’ time. I’d be 2,000 percent confident we’ll never flood there.”