Dundalk FC drawn to face First Division opposition in FAI Cup

Dundalk FC have been drawn away to Cobh Ramblers in the opening round of the 2019 Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

Former Lilywhites boss Stephen Kenny was part of the delegation conducting the draw in Abbotstown, which saw the holders pulled towards the end for a repeat of last year's League Cup semi-final, which the Cork side won.

All first stage ties will take place on Friday, August 10.

Dundalk, who saw off Cork City in last November's final, are aiming to reach the Aviva Stadium showpiece for the fifth year in succession, having won in both 2015 and 2018.

Presently, Vinny Perth's team are looking forward to Wednesday night's Champions League qualifier first leg against Latvia's Riga FC at Oriel Park.

Bohemians will take on Shelbourne in the tie of the round.