Dundalk FC announce the signing of a new defender

Dundalk FC have announced the signing of defender Cameron Dummigan.

The full-back, who can play on both the right and left side, today completed a medical at Oriel Park and will immediately join the first-team squad, pending international clearance.

A former Northern Ireland youth international, Dummigan has earned 18 caps.

From Lurgan, the 22-year-old joined Burnley from Cliftonville in 2012 and was a winner of the Youth Player of the Year award in his first season at Turf Moor.

Dummigan went on to join Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2016 where he went on to make 85 appearances in English League One and League Two. He was named Oldham’s Young Player of the Year in 2017.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com after finalising the deal, he said: “I am delighted to be here. Once I heard that Dundalk were interested I wanted to get it done.

“I am pleased to get the deal over the line. I have known about the club for the past few years and I am keen to be part of the group.”