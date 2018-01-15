Soccer

Dundalk FC to begin pre-season schedule with game at Oriel Park

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC will open their pre-season series with a match against First Division Cabinteely FC.

The match at Oriel Park will be the first meeting of the teams and has a 7:45pm kick-off time on Tuesday, January 23.

Cabo's trip comes four-days before the Lilywhites host Drogheda United in the Jim Malone Cup - a match also to be held on the Carrick Road with a 5pm kick-off slot.