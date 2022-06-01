€10.5m further funding announced for the community response to support people arriving from Ukraine

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, have announced an additional €10.5 million in funding to assist the community response to support people arriving from Ukraine.

This funding will strengthen the capacity of those already working across the community and voluntary sector to improve the experience and quality of life of people arriving from Ukraine.

As new arrivals begin to settle into community life in Ireland, this funding will help ensure that we continue to look after those most in need.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“Since the start of this terrible war, our communities have played a central role in helping people arriving from Ukraine settle in to their new life in Ireland.

“The Community and Voluntary Sector, which my Department has responsibility for, has not been found wanting in stepping up to the plate and assisting families arriving here.

“I am therefore very pleased today to have secured Cabinet approval to provide an additional €10.5 million to continue to support community efforts.

“Some €5 million in funding will be provided to the Local Development Companies through the SICAP Programme.

“Also confirmed was funding of €5 million to Community Foundation Ireland (CFI) who will be administering the “Ireland for Ukraine Fund.

“And finally, €500,000 will be used to support our volunteer centres, which have been dealing with a huge demand for services since the start of the war in Ukraine.

“I am confident that this additional funding will help ensure the integration of the people arriving from Ukraine, as well as assisting both rural and urban communities in continuing their work”.

Minister O’Brien added:

“Over the past few months, I have seen first-hand the welcome and support being provided across the country to the people arriving from Ukraine. This funding will make a significant difference to these efforts to deliver vital supports and services and continue to assist in the integration of the Ukrainian people into our communities.

“The funding to the Community Foundation of Ireland will ensure that frontline NGOs and agencies are resourced to deal with the crisis while the additional funds for Volunteer Centres will further support the immense work of volunteers and volunteer managers in working with other stakeholders to support arriving Ukrainians and local communities.

“I am delighted to secure another increase for the vitally important SICAP programme and its workers who go above and beyond every day on the ground in communities across Ireland. They have been instrumental in helping people arriving from Ukraine adapt and integrate - this additional funding will support and enhance that vital work.”