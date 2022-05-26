Search

26 May 2022

Man turned up in hospital with short-term memory loss after day-time sex with his wife

Man turned up in hospital with short-term memory loss after day-time sex with his wife

Reporter:

David Power

26 May 2022 1:53 PM

A 66-year-old man ended up in hospital with short-term amnesia shortly after having daytime sex with his wife, according to a medical report. 

A paper in the May edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ) said the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia or Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) within 10 minutes of having sex.

It was the second time that the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

The May edition of the IMJ features the paper in which medics at Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) state that the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

The man had presented himself at the hospital A&E.

"After seeing the date on his phone, the man became distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before. He had, in fact, celebrated it with his wife and family on the previous day," the paper outlines. 

"His autobiographical memory remained intact, but he had no memory of the morning or the celebrations the day before," the report adds. 

The paper states that “no other neurological symptoms were reported and upon arrival to the emergency department his neurological examination was completely normal”.

The amnesia episode suffered by the man followed a similar pattern for an event seven years endured previously by him.  According to the medics that amnesia event also came within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

TGA is a symptom of sudden onset anterograde and retrograde amnesia that can last for up to 24 hours. 

"The precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities including physical activity, immersion in cold or hot water, emotional stress, pain... and sexual intercourse," the paper says. 

TGA usually occurs in people aged between 50 an 70 years of age, often in isolation as a one off event. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media