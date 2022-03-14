Taoiseach dons both Irish and Ukrainian colours at St Patrick's Day celebration

The Taoiseach donned both Irish and Ukrainian colours at the St Patrick's Day festivities in London yesterday (Sunday March 13).

The tricolour was joined by the flag of Ukraine - carried by London-based Ukrainian Natalia Lesyuk - at the parade which was led by Micheál Martin.

The Taoiseach wore both a blue and yellow scarf and a green scarf in solidarity with war-torn Ukraine as he addressed the gathered crowds.

Speaking on stage, the Taoiseach said, “Part of our St Patrick’s Day programme also of course, given the terrible dark cloud that hangs over the world and Europe in particular, in the form of what has been a barbaric and immoral war on the people of Ukraine, it’s important that as we come together during the St Patrick’s Day festival that we highlight and illustrate and show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“And we’re pleased that joining us today as a grand marshal has been Natalia Lesyuk, part of the Ukrainian community here in London, who is with us today and we are with you Natalia and your family back home in Ukraine, in solidarity, and we want to say we will do everything we can to support you and your people and it’s an honour to have you with us this afternoon at the parade.”

Ms Lesyuk, 57, who is from western Ukraine and has been living in London for almost 30 years, said she was very grateful to be a grand marshal in the parade.

She said, “I’m very grateful that I was invited and to feel Irish community support and solidarity, I think it’s everything, it means a lot to my people.”

Ms Lesyuk said it means a lot for “every single Ukrainian who lives around the world in every single country”, and she said that for the people back home the carrying of the flag in the parade will “show them that they’re not forgotten and they will never be forgotten and they will be supported everywhere”.

She said she has been protesting daily to show support for people in Ukraine.

“Just to let them know, be brave. They are brave,” she said, adding: “I cannot comprehend how brave they are, all of them. Fearless. And I know that they will stand there until the last bullet.”

Ms Lesyuk said Ireland’s acceptance of refugees from Ukraine has been “incredible”, adding that people in Ireland have “opened their hearts” to Ukrainians.

Ireland has so far accepted 5,500 people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Ms Lesyuk said she had goosebumps thinking about the Irish response, adding: “I have no words.”