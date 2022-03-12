Motorcyclist killed in tragic crash with van on Irish road
A young motorcyclist has died after a tragic crash in Limerick this afternoon, Saturday, March 12.
Gardaí are investigating the accident between the motorcyclist and a van on the N69 Coast Road at Askeaton, Co Limerick at approximately 1:30pm.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling the N69 Coast Road, the Kilcornan side of Askeaton, at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Captain Eoin Doohan and Lady Captain Alison Quigley prepare to hit their shots at the 2022 Captains Drive-In at Dundalk Golf Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.