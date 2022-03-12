WATCH: Emotional Late Late moment with Irish student who escaped Ukraine

Emotions ran high on Friday night's RTE Late Late Show as Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu, who managed to this week escape wartorn Ukraine, appeared with her family.

Racheal told Ryan about her harrowing experience before the host spoke to her sister and mother in the audience. Her mother said she was so worried and that she was "so emotional" when she finally saw her daughter home at Dublin Airport.

"I feel so emotional to see my daughter come back home to me" ❤️ #LateLate pic.twitter.com/pvpXNiNgwz — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 11, 2022

Racheal Diyaolu spent days trying to escape Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and was eventually helped out of the country by two Scottish rescuers Gary Taylor and Joseph McCarthy.

Emotions were understandably high when the 19-year-old was finally reunited with her family at Dublin at Dublin Airport.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Racheal said she was "Really overwhelmed but really happy".

*Final Update* RACHEAL IS FINALLY HOME. She arrived super late @ 11pm last night. After 15 sleepless nights and buckets of tears, my family and I are at peace knowing she’s home and safe. A sincere Thank You to everyone for all the love, prayers and support shown to us. (1/3) https://t.co/9ajuzssd8c — (@PrincxssTiana) March 11, 2022

Racheal had been studying medicine in university in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy along with other international students and was stranded there since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

Her family has described the last few weeks as a "nightmare". Speaking about his daughter, Racheal's father Taiwo Diyaolu said:

"I'm proud of her. With the kind of stuff she's made of she's very resilient, very peaceful and very positive.

"That's what saw her through and I'm very happy that she's back."

The Carlow native endured a three-day cross country car journey to reach the border to Romania

Racheal said: "It was a very anxious journey.

"We had a lot of really bad roads, things went wrong along the way, but we stayed positive and knew that once we were out of Sumy, it was home strait.

"We knew we just had to go a little bit further and we'd be back home soon."

Racheal can now continue her studying here in Ireland, saying it was "such a relief."

After her perilous journey, Racheal said the first thing she'll do once she's home is sleep.

"I'm so tired. I'll spend as much time with the family as I can, try and catch up on the last three and a half months, and just get some rest."