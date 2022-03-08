Search

08 Mar 2022

Man charged following incident with Russian Embassy gates

Man charged following incident with Russian Embassy gates

Desmond Wisley is also accused of criminal damage over the incident in Dublin on Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Desmond Wisley, of Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim, has been charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Orwell Road on Monday afternoon.

The 49-year-old, who runs an ecclesiastical supplies company, appeared at Tallaght District Court in south Dublin on Tuesday morning.


Emergency services at the scene after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin 

The embassy has been the scene of protests following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Appearing before Judge Patricia McNamara, Wisley was not represented by a solicitor.

He removed his face mask to confirm his name.

He was bailed on a bond of €300 on condition that he does not enter Orwell Road or Aileysbury Road, does not post about the case on social media, and does not contact staff at the embassy.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Wisley thanked Irish police for the “professionalism, courtesy, kindness” they have displayed since his arrest.

He said: “It shows us how democracy should work.”


Desmond Wisley leaves Tallaght District Court, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage 

Wisley spoke of a need to “keep the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, to stop the war in Ukraine, and especially the murder of innocent children”.

He also thanked his wife and three children for “standing by him”.

He will appear in court again on April 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media