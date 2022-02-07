Irish man claims in court that he has alien microchip inside him

A man who told Nenagh District Court that he had a microchip implanted in his thigh after an appendix operation suffers so much pain that “only strong alcohol” can alleviate it.

Declan Foran with addresses at 68 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, and 38 Horan Hall, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded to a number of theft, criminal damage and public order offences.

“I get movement, like I get some force to get it out. It seems it might be extraterrestrial,” Mr Foran told the court in relation to the microchip.

Mr Foran, 50, pleaded to theft of a bottle of whiskey valued at €20.56 from Centra, Clare Street, Nenagh, on December 31, 2021.

He also pleaded to stealing a gas cylinder valued at €35 from outside Maloney’s shop, Tyone, on December 30, 2021, and causing criminal damage to Dr Pat Harrold’s surgery at Tyone on the same occasion by throwing the cylinder through the front door. The damage amounted to €290.

Mr Foran pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, on December 10, 2021. The court heard he had been discovered by the gardaí on the pavement and became abusive to the gardaí and the general public.

Mr Foran pleaded to a similar offence at Nenagh Hospital, Tyone, on December 13, 2021, when he was intoxicated and threatening hospital staff at the entrance to the hospital.

He also pleaded to causing damage totalling €200 to Clare Street Pharmacy by breaking two windows in the premises on the same date.

In his evidence to the court, Mr Foran said that on each occasion he had just wanted to get medication.

“It was like pushing a panic button. My body was wracked with pain. It was a cry for help,” he said.

“The only way to tackle the torture is to take strong alcohol - at least a third of a bottle of whiskey to alleviate the pain,” said Mr Foran.

In relation to the incident at Nenagh Hospital, Mr Foran said that he thought Shannondoc was still on the hospital grounds and, again, he had only been looking for medication.

He said all the incidents had been “out of character. I had no choice. It was a desperate cry for help”.

Mr Foran told his solicitor, David Peters that he had a microchip implanted in his thigh following an operation on his appendix and something keeps pressing on him.

Mr Foran, who is in custody since January 1, 2022, said that he had “learned a lot since going into prison. I say my prayers every night”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said the incidents all had the hallmarks of someone looking for help as they had occurred at a doctor’s surgery, a pharmacy and a hospital.

Mr Peters asked for a probation report but said there was no point in releasing Mr Foran as there was no emergency accommodation available in Tipperary and Mr Foran would need to be able to attend a clinic.

He suggested that his client be remanded for a further two weeks on consent to get the probation report through the Prison Service.

Judge MacGrath remanded Mr Foran in custody until February 11, 2022 and ordered a probation report for that date.