Search

06 Feb 2022

Two Gardai in hospital after driver crashes into patrol car

Two Gardai in hospital after driver crashes into patrol car

Two Gardai in hospital after driver crashes into patrol car

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Feb 2022 1:01 PM

A man has been arrested on charges of dangerous driving after a collision with a patrol car during a pursuit left two gardai in hospital.

The injured gardai were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundalk.

Three passengers in the other vehicle, a man and two women, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A man in his 20s was arrested and brought to Dundalk Garda station.

The incident unfolded at 4am on Sunday when Gardai encountered a vehicle driving erratically.

The driver allegedly failed to stop when instructed to do so and a pursuit ensued, ending shortly before 4.30am when the vehicle crashed into a patrol car at the Redcow roundabout.

Gardai are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They have asked for anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at the time may have dash-cam footage to make this available

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media