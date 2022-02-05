Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis

On Friday, February 4, 2022, Gardaí attached stopped and searched a vehicle in the Rahoon area of Galway City.

During the course of this search cannabis worth €40,000 (pending analysis) was located in the vehicle.

Galway Gardaí conducted a follow-up search at a house in the city and discovered a further €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis (pending analysis).

Two men in their 20’s were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Both were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at the North-Western Regional HQ, Galway.

One male has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second male has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow, Saturday, 5th February at 2pm.

Assistance was provided by the Galway Divisional Drugs unit in the course of the operation.

The drugs were seized under Operation Tara.